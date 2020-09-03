Shares of Interpublic Grp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Advertising Industry (IPG, OMC, MDCA, SCOR, CCO)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Interpublic Grp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $157,000. Following is Omnicom Group with a an RPE of $198,000. Mdc Partners-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $241,000.
Comscore Inc follows with a an RPE of $318,000, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $455,000.
