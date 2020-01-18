Shares of International Ga Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (IGT, GDEN, CNTY, MCRI, ERI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

International Ga ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,697.1%. Following is Golden Entertain with a ROE of 26.7%. Century Casinos ranks third lowest with a ROE of 318.9%.

Monarch Casino follows with a ROE of 1,076.6%, and Eldorado Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,488.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eldorado Resorts on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Eldorado Resorts have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Eldorado Resorts for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.