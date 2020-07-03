Shares of International Ga Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (IGT, GDEN, ERI, CNTY, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

International Ga ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 138.1%. Following is Golden Entertain with a EBITDA growth of 136.9%. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 98.9%.

Century Casinos follows with a EBITDA growth of 98.5%, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 96.6%.

