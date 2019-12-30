Shares of Interdigital Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Communications Equipment Industry (IDCC, NTGR, UBNT, ANET, SATS)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Interdigital Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Netgear Inc is next with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Ubiquiti Network ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.
Arista Networks follows with a an RPE of $991,000, and Echostar Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $931,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ubiquiti Network on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $122.06. Since that call, shares of Ubiquiti Network have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee interdigital inc netgear inc ubiquiti network arista networks echostar corp-a