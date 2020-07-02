Shares of Intercontinental Are Up on Strong Volume (ICE)

Intercontinental's stock is up 4.1% to $93.83 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 3.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intercontinental. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intercontinental in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Intercontinental share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.90 and a high of $101.93 and are now at $95.05, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.