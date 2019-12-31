Shares of Inter Parfums Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (IPAR, EPC, EL, MED, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Inter Parfums ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Edgewell Persona is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Estee Lauder ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Medifast Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

