Shares of Integra Lifescie Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (IART)

Shares of Integra Lifescie are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -1.0% to $57.23. Today's volume of 388,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 364,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Integra Lifescie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.14 and a high of $65.09 and are now at $56.67, 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.