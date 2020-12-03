Shares of Instructure Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (INST , AKAM , COUP , EBAY , GOOGL )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks first with a loss of 0.02%; Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) ranks second with a loss of 0.15%; and Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) ranks third with a loss of 1.58%.

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) follows with a loss of 3.36% and Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.93%.

