Shares of Installed Buildi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Homebuilding Industry (IBP, CVCO, BLD, PICO, HOV)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Installed Buildi ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. Following is Cavco Industries with a an RPE of $192,000. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $233,000.
Pico Holdings follows with a an RPE of $497,000, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pico Holdings on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.11. Since that call, shares of Pico Holdings have fallen 23.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee installed buildi cavco industries topbuild cor pico holdings :hov hovnanian enterprises inc.