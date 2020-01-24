Shares of Installed Buildi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Homebuilding Industry (IBP, CVCO, BLD, GRBK, MDC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Installed Buildi ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Cavco Industries with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Green Brick Part follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Mdc Holdings Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

