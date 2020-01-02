Shares of Insight Enterpri Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry (NSIT, CDW, SYX, ARW, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Insight Enterpri ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%. Cdw Corp/De is next with a projected earnings growth of 26.9%. Systemax Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 24.6%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a projected earnings growth of 14.4%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 14.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Insight Enterpri. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Insight Enterpri in search of a potential trend change.