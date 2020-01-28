Shares of Insight Enterpri Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Technology Distributors Industry (NSIT, AXE, TECD, SYX, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Insight Enterpri ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Anixter Intl Inc is next with a a beta of 1.4. Tech Data Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Systemax Inc follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

