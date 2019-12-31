Shares of Inovalon Holdi-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (INOV, CPSI, VEEV, OMCL, ATHN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Inovalon Holdi-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,562.5%. Following is Computer Program with a EPS growth of 4,740.6%. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,371.0%.
Omnicell Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,954.8%, and Athenahealth Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,353.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Athenahealth Inc and will alert subscribers who have ATHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest eps growth inovalon holdi-a computer program veeva systems-a omnicell inc athenahealth inc