Shares of Inovalon Holdi-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (INOV, CPSI, VEEV, OMCL, ATHN)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:17am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Inovalon Holdi-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,562.5%. Following is Computer Program with a EPS growth of 4,740.6%. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,371.0%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,954.8%, and Athenahealth Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,353.6%.

