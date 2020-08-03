Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (IIPR, REXR, DRE, TRNO, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 327.0%. Rexford Industri is next with a EBITDA growth of 41.9%. Duke Realty Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 41.7%.

Terreno Realty C follows with a EBITDA growth of 39.4%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.3%.

