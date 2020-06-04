Shares of Innerworkings In Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, QUAD, DLX, LABL, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.18. Following is Quad Graphics In with a a price to book ratio of 0.21. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.03.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.43, and Ennis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.66.

