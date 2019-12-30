Shares of Innerworkings In Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, DLX, CMPR, LABL, QUAD)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Innerworkings In ranks highest with a an RPE of $568,000. Following is Deluxe Corp with a an RPE of $335,000. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a an RPE of $236,000.
Multi-Color Corp follows with a an RPE of $201,000, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $194,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Innerworkings In and will alert subscribers who have INWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee innerworkings in deluxe corp cimpress nv multi-color corp quad graphics in