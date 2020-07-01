Shares of Ingredion Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry (INGR, BG, ADM, ALCO, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ingredion Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.32. Following is Bunge Ltd with a FCF per share of $2.45. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.04.

Alico Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.79, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.11.

