Shares of Ingles Markets-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, CASY, NGVC, SFM, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ingles Markets-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.6%. Casey'S General is next with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%. Natural Grocers ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a EBITDA growth of 14.9%, and Kroger Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%.

