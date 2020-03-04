Shares of Ingles Markets-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, CASY, KR, WMK, VLGEA)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $244.93. Casey'S General is next with a sales per share of $213.59. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $137.21.
Weis Markets Inc follows with a sales per share of $129.77, and Village Super -A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $113.79.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Village Super -A on March 16th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Village Super -A have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Village Super -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share ingles markets-a :casy casey's general kroger co weis markets inc village super -a