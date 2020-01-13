Shares of Ingles Markets-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, KR, SFS, CASY, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.65. Kroger Co is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.91. Smart & Final St ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.64.

Casey'S General follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.58, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 19.8%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.