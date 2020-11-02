Shares of Infinera Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (INFN , PLT , MSI , FFIV , LITE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.60%; Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.19%; and Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) follows with a gain of 2.44% and Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.30%.

