MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Independence Rea Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (IRT, AMH, EQR, ESS, CPT)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:23am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Independence Rea ranks highest with a EPS growth of 11,852.9%. Following is American Homes-A with a EPS growth of 2,608.7%. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,944.4%.

Essex Property follows with a EPS growth of 828.6%, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 568.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Independence Rea and will alert subscribers who have IRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest eps growth independence rea american homes-a equity residenti essex property camden prop tr

Ticker(s): IRT AMH EQR ESS CPT

Contact Shiri Gupta