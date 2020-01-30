Shares of Independence Rea Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (IRT, AMH, EQR, ESS, CPT)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Independence Rea ranks highest with a EPS growth of 11,852.9%. Following is American Homes-A with a EPS growth of 2,608.7%. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,944.4%.
Essex Property follows with a EPS growth of 828.6%, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 568.2%.
