Shares of Independence Rea Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (IRT, AMH, EQR, ESS, CPT)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Independence Rea ranks highest with a EPS growth of 11,852.9%. American Homes-A is next with a EPS growth of 2,608.7%. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,944.4%.
Essex Property follows with a EPS growth of 828.6%, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 568.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Independence Rea on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.63. Since that call, shares of Independence Rea have fallen 38.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
