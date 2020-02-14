Shares of Immersion Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (IMMR, AAPL, NCR, HPE, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Immersion Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,243.8%. Following is Apple Inc with a ROE of 4,086.3%. Ncr Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,703.2%.

Hewlett Packa follows with a ROE of 545.7%, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 333.7%.

