Shares of Idt Corp-Class B Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (IDT, WIN, VZ, ATNI, T)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks highest with a sales per share of $64.42. Following is Windstream Holdi with a sales per share of $32.24. Verizon Communic ranks third highest with a sales per share of $31.30.

Atn Internationa follows with a sales per share of $28.40, and At&T Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.13.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.