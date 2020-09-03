Shares of Idacorp Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (IDA , ALE , HE , PNM , EE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.43%; Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.20%; and Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.95%.

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) follows with a loss of 0.06% and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.09%.

