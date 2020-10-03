Shares of Icu Medical Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ICUI, QDEL, ALGN, CERS, OSUR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest sales growth.

Icu Medical ranks highest with a sales growth of 24,072.4%. Following is Quidel Corp with a sales growth of 4,495.8%. Align Technology ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,644.3%.

Cerus Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,068.4%, and Orasure Tech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,031.7%.

