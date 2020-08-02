Shares of Icu Medical Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ICUI, QDEL, HAE, ALR, MMSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Icu Medical ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 307.1%. Quidel Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 132.9%. Haemonetics Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 114.3%.

Alere Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 113.1%, and Merit Medical rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 89.7%.

