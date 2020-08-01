Shares of Iconix Brand Gro Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (ICON, HBI, KORS, MOV, PVH)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 28.9%. Hanesbrands Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.1%. Michael Kors Hol ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%.

Movado Group follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%, and Pvh Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%.

