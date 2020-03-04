Shares of Icf Internationa Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (ICFI, FCN, DNB, CRAI, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Icf Internationa ranks highest with a sales per share of $66.12. Following is Fti Consulting with a sales per share of $49.47. Dun & Bradstreet ranks third highest with a sales per share of $48.12.

Cra Internationa follows with a sales per share of $46.19, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $37.78.

