Shares of Ibm Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IBM, SAIC, DOX, TDC, NCIT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ibm ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.2%. Following is Science Applicat with a projected earnings growth of 1.3%. Amdocs Ltd ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%.

Teradata Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%, and Nci Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%.

