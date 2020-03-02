Shares of Ibm Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IBM , UIS , BAH , IT , ACN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) ranks first with a gain of 5.09%; Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.04%; and Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) ranks third with a loss of 0.90%.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT ) follows with a loss of 1.51% and Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.52%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ibm. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ibm in search of a potential trend change.