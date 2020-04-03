Shares of Hyster-Yale Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Industrial Machinery Industry (HY, PKOH, PH, SWK, BRSS)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Hyster-Yale ranks highest with a sales per share of $179.74. Park Ohio Hldgs is next with a sales per share of $120.61. Parker Hannifin ranks third highest with a sales per share of $105.00.

Stanley Black & follows with a sales per share of $87.69, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $75.10.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Brass & C on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Brass & C have risen 59.6%. We continue to monitor Global Brass & C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.