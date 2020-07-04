Shares of Humana Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (HUM , CNC , HQY , UNH , MOH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Managed Health Care industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks first with a gain of 12.29%; Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks second with a gain of 10.11%; and Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) ranks third with a gain of 8.86%.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) follows with a gain of 8.21% and Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.18%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Molina Healthcar. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Molina Healthcar in search of a potential trend change.