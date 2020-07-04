Shares of Humana Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Managed Health Care Industry (HUM, WCG, CI, ANTM, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Humana Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $24.40. Wellcare Health is next with a FCF per share of $20.72. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $14.41.

Anthem Inc follows with a FCF per share of $12.95, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $12.82.

Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $12.82.