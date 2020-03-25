Shares of H&R Block Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (HRB, CSV, SERV, SCI, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

H&R Block Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.59. Following is Carriage Service with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.77.

Service Corp Int follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.77.

