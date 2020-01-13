Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (HOV, BZH, WLH, NWHM, IBP)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 94.49. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.77. William Lyon-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.98.
New Home Co Inc/ follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.44, and Installed Buildi rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.69.
