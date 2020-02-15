Shares of Horace Mann Educ Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, NGHC, L, HIG, AIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Horace Mann Educ ranks lowest with a sales per share of $28.43. National General is next with a sales per share of $41.71. Loews Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $41.90.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a sales per share of $51.63, and American Interna rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $53.25.

