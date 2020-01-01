Shares of Horace Mann Educ Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, L, HIG, KMPR, NGHC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Horace Mann Educ ranks lowest with a sales growth of 377.7%. Following is Loews Corp with a sales growth of 480.7%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 538.3%.

Kemper Corp follows with a sales growth of 799.0%, and National General rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,469.4%.

