Shares of Horace Mann Educ Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, KMPR, AIZ, L, AFG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.64. Kemper Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.48. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.04.

Loews Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.43, and Amer Finl Group rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.95.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Finl Group on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Finl Group have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Amer Finl Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.