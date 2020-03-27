Shares of Horace Mann Educ Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, NGHC, KMPR, L, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is National General with a a beta of 1.1. Kemper Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Loews Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Loews Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.31. Since that call, shares of Loews Corp have fallen 35.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.