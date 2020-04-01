Shares of Hooker Furniture Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, MHK, LZB, LEG, TPX)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 29.4%. Following is Mohawk Inds with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 11.5%.

Leggett & Platt follows with a projected earnings growth of 8.3%, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 5.7%.

