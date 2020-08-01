Shares of Hooker Furniture Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, MHK, BSET, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.9%. Mohawk Inds is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%. Bassett Furn ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hooker Furniture on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Hooker Furniture have risen 20.9%. We continue to monitor Hooker Furniture for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.