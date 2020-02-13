Shares of Hometrust Bancsh Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Regional Banks Industry (HTBI, CUBI, FFIC, RBCAA, SBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hometrust Bancsh ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.72. Customers Bancor is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.96. Flushing Finl ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.79.

Republic Bncrp-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.33, and Southside Ban In rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hometrust Bancsh and will alert subscribers who have HTBI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.