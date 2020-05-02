Shares of Home Depot Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, SHOS, LL, TTS)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $87.43. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a sales per share of $81.75. Sears Hometown A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $59.90.
Lumber Liquidato follows with a sales per share of $36.62, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.63.
