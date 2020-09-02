Shares of Holly Energy Partners LP Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (HEP, SFL, SUN, LPG, GLOG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Holly Energy Partners LP ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 3.4%. Following is Ship Finance with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%. Sunoco LP ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.3%.

Dorian Lpg Ltd follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.4%, and Gaslog Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 32.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dorian Lpg Ltd on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Dorian Lpg Ltd have fallen 8.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.