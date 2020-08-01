Shares of Hilton Worldwide Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (HLT, BEL, H, RLH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hilton Worldwide ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Following is Belmond Ltd-A with a an RPE of $61,000. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $102,000.

Red Lion Hotels follows with a an RPE of $108,000, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $126,000.

