Shares of Hilton Worldwide Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (HLT, MAR, VAC, RCL, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a ROE of 8,059.9%. Marriott Intl-A is next with a ROE of 3,217.3%. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,291.2%.

Royal Caribbean follows with a ROE of 1,636.1%, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,561.0%.

