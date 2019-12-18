Shares of Hilltop Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (HTH, ANCX, CNOB, FRC, OPB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hilltop Holdings ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.7%. Following is Access Natl Corp with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%. Connectone Banco ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%.

First Republic B follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.9%, and Opus Bank rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%.

