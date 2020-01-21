Shares of Highwoods Prop Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Office REITs Industry (HIW, OFC, BXP, PDM, ARE)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Highwoods Prop ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 38.26. Following is Corp Office Prop with a a P/E ratio of 45.43. Boston Propertie ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 50.55.

Piedmont Offic-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 53.49, and Alexandria Real rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 61.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Piedmont Offic-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Piedmont Offic-A have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor Piedmont Offic-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.